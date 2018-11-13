Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Location Signal Stack Light with Audible Horn

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a hazardous signal light with an audible horn approved for locations where explosive and flammable gases, vapors, and dust may exist, as well as wet and marine environments. This LED warning light is designed for indicating process statuses, or routing traffic in busy industrial settings such as refueling stations.

The HAL-TL-1X10W-C-PA-MOD2 LED signal light with audible horn from Larson Electronics is an ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial, marine, and manufacturing facilities. The 10-watt single LED indicator produces 1050 lumens and comes in white, red, amber, blue or green and has a 50,000 operational life. This LED lamp offers a variety of configurations including: steady burn, strobe, or a strobing combination. The light housing is constructed of non-metallic polymer which is born chemical resistant and flame retardant.

The integrated audible horn comes with 5 tones that reach a peak output of 110dBA. Although volume cannot be controlled, the alarm can be configured with a unique tone per user settings. Multiple units can also be configured together for larger applications. The horn is constructed of durable fiberglass.

The HAL-TL-1X10W-C-PA-MOD2 is equipped with a special control module that enables connection to remote alarms. During use, a customer-provided 24V power supply and up to 4 sensor control wires are connected to the analog input/output unit, allowing the explosion proof signal stack light and horn to be activated via an alarm trigger. This unit is rated for Class 1 Division 2 and Class 2 Division 2 work environments, T2D temperature rated, weatherproof/dust-proof, and NEMA 4X and marine rated for wet environments.

“Operators looking for a visual/audio notification system to use in hazardous industrial and marine applications will appreciate this LED stack light and horn combination,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Multiple LED color options, various sound modes, and a control module makes this assembly an ideal indicator system for smooth and safe operations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

