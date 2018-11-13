Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Ellen AB (publ) (400/11)

Trading in Ellen AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is November 16, 2018.

Short name: ELN BTA ISIN code: SE0011643774 Orderbook ID: 159621

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank.

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.