Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2018  

1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MCHP, COCP and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe
5
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Sanofi: ODYSSEY OUTCOMES investigators highlight at AHA that Praluent® (alirocumab) was associated with fewer deaths from any cause
4
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
5
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine