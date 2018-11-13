13/11/2018 09:51:00

Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - October 2018

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - October 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 13

31/10/2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of October 2018. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website: 

https://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

