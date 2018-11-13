13/11/2018 13:44:00

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 13

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

 

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.1822B61ND55 (UK)13 November 2018

Date: 13 November 2018        

Enquiries:                                                                                                                                                       

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

