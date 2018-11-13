13/11/2018 18:04:25

PDAC 2019 Awards Honour Industry Leaders

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to announce that six top international and domestic performers have been selected in recognition of their excellence.

Now in its 41st year, the annual PDAC awards showcase exceptional leaders in the mineral exploration and mining community. Recipients will be celebrated at an Awards Gala & After Party at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, March 5 during the PDAC 2019 Convention.

Congratulations to the award recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.

Bill Dennis Award:

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd, Chidliak Diamond District

In 2008, the Peregrine Diamonds exploration team made the grassroots discovery of the Chidliak Diamond District, near Iqaluit on Baffin Island, Nunavut--Canada’s second largest kimberlite district. Exploration programs and engineering studies completed between 2008 and 2018 led to the discovery of 74 kimberlites, one of which has a 17.96 million carat inferred mineral resource with an average grade of 2.41 carats per tonne and average diamond value of US$151 per carat, with six other kimberlites having economic potential. A 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined an open pit mine with a 13-year mine life and post-tax NPV of CAD$668.7 million and IRR of 31.2%. Peregrine was acquired by De Beers Canada in 2018, and anticipation is that Chidliak will become Canada’s next diamond mine.

Distinguished Service Award: Donald (Don) Bubar

The inaugural Chair of the PDAC Aboriginal Affairs Committee that was formed in 2004, Don is credited with raising awareness about the importance of engagement between companies and Indigenous communities, and encouraging participation by Indigenous peoples in the mineral industry. During Don’s tenure, PDAC saw tremendous growth in participation by self-identified Indigenous people at the annual PDAC Convention. Don was instrumental in developing a relationship with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN, which ultimately led to the Memorandum of Understanding between PDAC and AFN, signed March 4, 2008.

Environmental & Social Responsibility Award: NexGen Energy Ltd.

A uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Uranium Basin, NexGen is giving back to the province by investing in community initiatives focused on education, health and economic development. NexGen’s programs empower Saskatchewan’s youth through hands-on work experience, providing access to education, sport and employment opportunities. From an environmental standpoint, NexGen is an early adopter of centrifuge units and introduced the use of TECH Directional drilling methods as a way of reducing the surface footprint from exploration drilling.

Skookum Jim Award: Gordon Maxwell

A well-known and respected geologist who is a member of Sachigo Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario. Gord’s 35+ year career has taken him around the world evaluating projects and potential acquisitions. He is a long-time workplace health and safety advocate, and has spent many years championing the Canadian Diamond Drilling Association’s Drilling Excellence Certification Program to establish a new, higher standard of quality in the diamond drilling industry. He is well-known and respected in the Canadian minerals industry and is an exceptional role model to all youth, particularly young Indigenous people.

Thayer Lindsley Award: Cardinal Resources Limited, Namdini Gold Project

The Namdini Project is a rapidly evolving discovery. An atypical Birimian gold deposit in the northeast corner of Ghana that comprises an initial Minable Reserve of 129.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.14 grams per tonne of gold, for an impressive 4.76 million ounces of gold that can be extracted from a single open pit. In addition, there are nearly 63 million indicated and inferred tonnes at 1.2 grams per tonne of gold for 2.11 million ounces gold. Based on the October, 2018 pre-feasibility study, and using US$1,250 as a gold price, Namdini has a post-tax NPV(8) = US$588 million, with a IRR of 38%.

Viola R. MacMillan Award: Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Nemaska’s Whabouchi project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region in Québec, and is one of North America’s largest spodumene deposits. The company successfully completed a CAD$1 billion financing package in May 2018, to build a unique lithium hydroxide and carbonate production facility, in tandem with a spodumene mine. The Whabouchi Mine and concentrator are expected to start production with sales of spodumene concentrate in the third quarter of 2019. It has an initial 33-year mine life and is expected to produce 213,000 tonnes per year of 6.25% (Li2O) spodumene concentrate.

PDAC’s Board of Directors select recipients based on the recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about the 2019 award recipients will soon be available at www.pdac.ca.

About the PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry, PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention, regarded as the premier international event for the mineral industry. The PDAC Convention has attracted more than 25,000 people in recent years and will next be held March 3-6, 2019 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.

Media Contact

Kristy Kenny

+1-416-362-1969 x 233 

kkenny@pdac.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac48f2f3-a2c9-4fa7-bbbf-ad484ffe841e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/440d43bb-7e60-41df-9c38-bba9556448ad

PDAC logo (new).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
51
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:44
SETDA Honors Rick Snyder, Governor and Brian Whiston, the late Superintendent of Public Instruction, Michigan with 2018 State Policy Maker of the Year Award
18:30
Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages
18:21
AssetMark Unveils WealthBuilderSM, a Dynamic Online Investment and Planning Experience, and Updated Investor Portal for Online Account Access
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
18:06
The World's Largest Food Competition Crowns Ten New Champions
18:05
Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions
18:05
Stella Connect Optimizes Zendesk Integration to Leverage New Customer Timeline Feature
18:04
PDAC 2019 Awards Honour Industry Leaders
18:02
360 Advanced advises clients on AICPA updates on cybersecurity for SOC reporting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 19:03:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-13 20:03:14 - 2018-11-13 19:03:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY