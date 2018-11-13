13/11/2018 08:59:17

ProphetStor Co-founds Ceph Foundation to Advance the Intelligence of Open Source Storage

ProphetStor joins new Ceph Foundation to manage the massive growth in data and information generated from cloud, container and AI applications.

BERLIN, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEPH DAY -- ProphetStor Data Services Inc., a leading AIOps company, today co-founds a new foundation in conjunction with over 30 global technology leaders to support Ceph open source project community. The Ceph project develops a unified distributed storage system providing applications with object, block, and file system interfaces.

“Today’s launch of the Ceph Foundation is a testament to the strength of a diverse open source community coming together to address the explosive growth in data storage and services,” said Sage Weil, Ceph co-creator, project leader, and chief architect at Red Hat for Ceph.

“Ceph is the future of storage. We at ProphetStor are proud to have contributed our machine learning technology to its community to help bring it to the forefront of the storage industry,” said Jeremy Wei, Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Founding Premier members of Ceph Foundation include ProphetStor Data Services, Amihan, Canonical, China Mobile, DigitalOcean, Intel, OVH, Red Hat, SoftIron, SUSE, Western Digital, XSKY Data Technology, and ZTE. The Ceph Foundation will organize and distribute financial contributions in a coordinated, vendor-neutral fashion for immediate community benefit. This will help galvanize rapid adoption, training and in-person collaboration across the Ceph ecosystem.

Ceph is used by cloud providers and enterprises around the world, including financial institutions (Bloomberg, Fidelity), cloud service providers (Rackspace, Linode), academic and government institutions (Massachusetts Open Cloud), telecommunications infrastructure providers (Deutsche Telekom), auto manufacturers (BMW), software solution providers (SAP, Salesforce), and many more.

Ceph is also used by Rook, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation project that brings seamless provisioning of file, block and object storage services into the Kubernetes environment, running the Ceph storage infrastructure in containers alongside applications that are consuming that storage.

The growth of new cloud, container and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications are driving increased use of Ceph. For example, Ceph combined with analytics and machine learning enables enterprises to comb through mass amounts of unstructured data to quickly spot patterns with customer behavior, online customer conversations and potential noncompliance scenarios. At Ceph Day Berlin, ProphetStor also showcases “DiskProphet®”, a disk health prediction technology for Ceph by using machine learning, as well as “Project Alameda”, an open source providing predictive analytics to support Rook’s intelligent resource orchestration.

About ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Data Platform, provides AI-driven data services to enable both enterprises and cloud service providers to build an agile, automated, intelligent IT infrastructure.

ProphetStor was founded in 2012 by seasoned storage experts with extensive experience in cloud computing platforms, software-based networked storage, data services, and AI technology.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, ProphetStor has branch offices in Asia-Pacific and Europe regions to serve international customers. For more information, visit www.prophetstor.com.

Additional Resources

ProphetStor’s DiskProphet is a registered trademark of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. in the US and other countries.  All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Seetha Subramany

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

seetha.devi@prophetstor.com

ProphetStor_Logo.jpg

