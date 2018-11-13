Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aehr Test, Computer Task Group, Vicor, Maxar Technologies, Flanigan's Enterprises, and TransAlta — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG), Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR), Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR), Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL), and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG), Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR), Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR), Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL), and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (AEHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aehr Test's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Aehr Test reported revenue of $4.74MM vs $6.97MM (down 31.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Aehr Test reported revenue of $29.56MM vs $18.90MM (up 56.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.35. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Computer Task Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Computer Task Group reported revenue of $90.26MM vs $74.04MM (up 21.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Computer Task Group reported revenue of $301.21MM vs $324.89MM (down 7.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$2.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.41 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

VICOR CORPORATION (VICR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vicor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Vicor reported revenue of $78.04MM vs $56.89MM (up 37.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Vicor reported revenue of $227.83MM vs $200.28MM (up 13.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.16. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (MAXR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Maxar Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Maxar Technologies reported revenue of $508.20MM vs $337.40MM (up 50.62%) and basic earnings per share -$7.31 vs $0.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Maxar Technologies reported revenue of $1,631.20MM vs $1,557.50MM (up 4.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $2.90 (down 15.86%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.42 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. (BDL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flanigan's Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Flanigan's Enterprises reported revenue of $28.44MM vs $26.97MM (up 5.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.56 vs $0.45 (up 24.44%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Flanigan's Enterprises reported revenue of $106.82MM vs $103.62MM (up 3.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.63 vs $1.64 (down 0.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

TRANSALTA CORPORATION (TAC) REPORT OVERVIEW

TransAlta's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TransAlta reported revenue of $453.88MM vs $469.17MM (down 3.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TransAlta reported revenue of $1,779.62MM vs $1,810.21MM (down 1.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs $0.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

