SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cavco Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – CVCO

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors.  The investigation seeks to determine whether Cavco and certain of its officers and/or directors made false and/or misleading statements to investors, and whether Cavco investors have been harmed as a result.

Cavco investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/cavco-industries-inc/

On November 8, 2018, Cavco disclosed that “on August 20, 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents relating to, among other items, trading in the stock of [a] Public Company.  On October 1, 2018, the SEC sent a subpoena for documents and testimony to former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Stegmayer regarding similar issues.  At this time, the Company believes that Mr. Stegmayer traded in certain publicly traded stock in his personal accounts as well as in accounts held by Cavco at a time when the Company had agreed to refrain from such trading. The Company intends to cooperate fully with the SEC’ s investigation.  Effective November 8, 2018, Mr. Stegmayer stepped down as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company after an internal investigation, conducted by independent legal counsel to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, identified certain violations of Company policy related to securities trading activities conducted by Mr. Stegmayer. The internal investigation remains ongoing.” 

Following this news, shares of the Company’s common stock declined $49.48 per share, or over 23%, to close on November 9, 2018 at $165.20 per share, on heavy trading volume.

Cavco investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000, and individuals with information relevant to this investigation, are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740 or via https://kaskelalaw.com/case/cavco-industries-inc/.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

