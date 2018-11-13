13/11/2018 18:18:41

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Related content
06 Nov - 
DiscoverOrg Co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck Selected as..
22 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows Crestwood Equity Partners LP, The..
19 Oct - 
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Addresses Share Structure..
Related debate
05 Nov - 
Ja, de kommer altid efter de små fisk....... &nbs..
05 Nov - 
Du har fuldstændig ret - Langt de fleste store fi..
05 Nov - 
111 million Britta anholt efter 1 måned og 12,4 milliar..

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:18 GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
06 Nov GS
DiscoverOrg Co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck Selected as One of Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018
22 Oct LRCX
Recent Analysis Shows Crestwood Equity Partners LP, The Goldman Sachs Group, Lam Research, RYB Education, Inc. Sponsored ADR, Ecolab, and LivaNova Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
19 Oct GS
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Addresses Share Structure and Recent Trading Activity
15 Aug GS
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Proudly Announces the Signing of an Agreement with More Management LLC
15 Jun GS
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Vector Group, The Goldman Sachs Group, LivaNova, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A, T. Rowe Price Group, and First Solar — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
11 May GS
US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date
07 May GS
US Lighting Group to Present at Goldman Sachs
19 Apr GS
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Goldman Sachs Group, Versum Materials, DISH Network, FMC, Flowers Foods, and Big Lots — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
09 Feb GS
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Liberty Media, Goldman Sachs Group, FMC, PDF Solutions, Black Stone Minerals, and The Ensign Group — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 204,11 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:44
SETDA Honors Rick Snyder, Governor and Brian Whiston, the late Superintendent of Public Instruction, Michigan with 2018 State Policy Maker of the Year Award
18:30
Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages
18:21
AssetMark Unveils WealthBuilderSM, a Dynamic Online Investment and Planning Experience, and Updated Investor Portal for Online Account Access
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
18:06
The World's Largest Food Competition Crowns Ten New Champions
18:05
Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions
18:05
Stella Connect Optimizes Zendesk Integration to Leverage New Customer Timeline Feature
18:04
PDAC 2019 Awards Honour Industry Leaders
18:02
360 Advanced advises clients on AICPA updates on cybersecurity for SOC reporting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 19:03:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-13 20:03:24 - 2018-11-13 19:03:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY