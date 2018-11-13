13/11/2018 16:55:21

Sharing Services Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting at Elepreneur Convention in Atlanta

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV) (“the Company”) announces it held its annual shareholder meeting in Atlanta, GA, on Nov. 2  prior to the opening of the third major conference for its wholly owned subsidiary  Elepreneur, LLC.

The shareholder meeting was well attended, and all four current board members that were on the ballot, Robert Oblon, John “JT” Thatch, Frank A. Walters and Jordan Brock, were all re-elected to serve another term. The Company’s auditor, Ankit Consulting, was also approved and ratified for the current annual period.

Immediately after the Company’s annual shareholder meeting concluded, the “Elevation Extension” conference kicked off with a full weekend of events, training and speakers from around the country. Opening the conference and energizing the crowd was world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, and closing the conference with the same energy on stage was Robert Oblon, founder and CEO of Elepreneur, joined by Keith Halls, now Elepreneur president and co-founder of NuSkin; John Fleming, past president of Avon West and past publisher of the Direct Selling News; and Larry and Taylor Thompson, both co-founders of LT WealthBuilding Academy, and Larry is additionally the co-founder of Herbalife.

During the conference, Elepreneur announced many exciting new tools and products, such as the new D.O.S.E. experience; the ELEAPP; an industry-changing marketing system called “S.A.M.,” which stands for Super Affiliate Marketing; the new Elevate Magazine; and a new Virtual Business System, to name a few.

The Company continues to expand its growth and is focusing on additional products and its international expansion plans while continuing to maintain solid customer service and fulfillment programs by bringing on experienced industry management personnel.

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Visit https://www.SharingServicesInc.com, call 469-304-9400, or email Info@SharingServicesInc.com, to learn more.

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Sharing Services, Inc.

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400

Info@SharingSevicesInc.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

Network Newswire (NNW) 

New York, New York 

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office 

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
51
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for California Fire Relief

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:17
BDA appoints Roland (Andy) Burrows as next CEO
17:13
Ensuring SS7 Network Security
17:09
Best Western Lehigh Valley to Host Annual Thanksgiving Buffet
17:09
Atlantic American Reports Third Quarter Results
17:06
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, JT, COST, CWH, OZK, NKTR and AQUA
17:05
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT
17:04
Transaction in Own Shares
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate Presents Innovative Staff Enrichment Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 17:34:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-13 18:34:07 - 2018-11-13 17:34:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY