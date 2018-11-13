13/11/2018 21:45:18

Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced its third quarter and nine-month financial results for the period ended September 29, 2018.

Q3 2018 Highlights

  • Revenue grew by 41.7% to $71.3 million, from $50.3 million in Q3 ’17

  • Gross profit grew by 30.5% to $12.5 million, from $9.6 million in Q3 ’17

  • Gross margin was 17.5% compared with 19% in Q3 ’17

  • Income from operations was $658,000 compared with loss from operations of ($13,000) in Q3 ’17

  • Net loss of $1.98 million compared with net loss of $7.65 million in Q3 ’17

  • EBITDA was $1.2 million compared with EBITDA loss of ($4.7) million in Q3 ’17

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 20.9% to $2.5 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in Q3 ’17

  • EPS loss of ($0.43) compared with a loss of ($2.65) per share in Q3 ’17

Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “The Q3 2018 results continue to validate our growth strategy. Both the number of temporary contractors deployed and the billable hours increased significantly. We are making continuing progress in both growing the Company and improving profit margins. Our acquisitions are meaningful and our pipeline continues to be strong. I am confident in our projections to reach profitability in 2019.”

YTD Highlights

  • Revenue grew by $53.6 million, or 40.3%, to $186.8 million

  • Gross profit grew by $11.1 million, or 44.8%, to $36.0 million

  • Gross margin grew to 19.2% from 18.6%

  • Net loss was $5.1 million compared with $11.2 million in the nine-month period last year

  • EBITDA was $3.7 million compared with nine-month ’17 EBITDA loss of ($4.2) million

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million as compared with $4.6 million the same period last year

  • EPS loss of ($1.23) compared with nine-month Q3 ’17 EPS loss of ($5.07)

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call focusing on financial results, recent business developments and growth initiatives on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 9:00am Eastern Time.

The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is 1-631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 9:00am EST on November 19, 2018. The call can also be accessed "live" online at https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132238. A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company's website (https://www.staffing360solutions.com/res.html).

You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international participants dial 1-412-317-6671) starting November 19, 2018, at 7:30pm EST through December 3, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. Please use PIN Number 10005873.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $500 million, due to the Company’s ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional acquisitions, to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the ability to comply with contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company’s control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500  harvey@bibimac.com

 

  
  

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

 

(All Amounts in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
            
  

Q3 2018

 

Q3 2017

   

Q3 2018 YTD

 

 

Q3 2017 YTD

 

 
 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

            

Net Loss

 $(1,980) $(7,654)   $(5,095) $(11,167) 

 

           

Adjustments:

           
Interest Expense $2,279  $761    $6,185  $1,843  
Provision for (benefits from) income taxes  3   206     (78)  213  
Depreciation and Amortization (1)  897   2,002     2,644   4,920  

EBITDA

 

 

 

1,199

 

 

 

 

(4,685

)

 

 

 

 

 

3,656

 

 

 

 

(4,191

)

 
            
Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses (2)  797   934     2,642   1,194  
Other non-cash charges (3)  288   344     951   962  
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net  -   4,764     -   6,132  
Change in fair value of warrant liability  -   688     (879)  493  
Gain from sale of business  -   -     (238)  -  
Re-measurement loss on intercompany note  186   -     332   -  
Other income  14   10     (227)  31  

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

 

 

2,484

 

 

$

 

 

2,055

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

6,237

 

 

$

 

 

4,621

  

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

3.5

%

 
            

TTM Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

 

 

9,007

  

$

 

 

5,814

    

$

 

 

9,007

  

$

 

 

5,814

  

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 
Gross Profit TTM $47,873  $32,768    $47,873  $32,768  
            

TTM Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of gross profit TTM

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

17.7

%

 

            

Pro Forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA

(4)

 

$

 

 

12,330

   N/A    

$

 

 

12,330

   N/A  
            
            

(1) Includes amortization included in other expenses.

           

(2) Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses primarily relate to capital raising expenses, acquisition and integration expenses and legal expenses incurred in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business.

(3) Other non-cash charges primarily relate to staff option and share compensation expense, expense for shares issued to directors for board services, and consideration paid for consulting services.

(4) Pro Forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA includes the Adjusted EBITDA of acquisitions for the period prior to the acquisition date.

 

Staffing360_Logo_Primary.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:07
Gran Colombia Gold Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2018 Results; Increases Cash Position to $29 Million; Trailing 12-Months’ Adjusted EBITDA Reaches $105 Million
22:06
Amalgamated Bank Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering
22:05
Loop Industries Closes $2.45M Private Placement
22:02
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Directorate Appointment
22:00
MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
22:00
First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live
22:00
Hudbay Sets February 28, 2019 for Special Meeting of Shareholders
22:00
Loop Industries Announces Change of CFO
21:55
TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER  AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 22:24:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-13 23:24:47 - 2018-11-13 22:24:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY