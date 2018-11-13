13/11/2018 18:05:52

Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions

The company increases the offer to help clients solve the most important IT concerns with time-saving and cost-effective solutions.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company has reinforced its portfolio of enterprise solutions created to help clients to prioritize and solve the most important IT concerns with time-saving and cost-effective solutions. With over 30 years of expertise delivering quality service with the best rates, Stefanini’s Enterprise Services helps companies to maintain its high degree of usability for daily technological operations and critical business components.

“When technology, customer demands, and the economy change, enterprises are also forced to reevaluate their business models and initiate significant change in order to stay in the competition,” said Scott Kessler, vice president of workplace and enterprise services at Stefanini North America and Asia-Pacific. “When it comes to your business, understanding and planning the ideal evolutionary path for important business processes is essential in bringing sustained value to your organization.”

Geared toward change, Stefanini’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) within Enterprise Services include Enterprise Architecture, Cloud Services, Infrastructure Services, Unified Endpoint Management, and Security Services.

Enterprise Architecture

Stefanini’s Enterprise Architecture (EA) provides turnkey solutions for everything in a business’ data center and office, following a jointly designed roadmap that aligns with a company’s desired timeline and ROI projections. Stefanini’s consulting solutions provide insight, recommendations, and customer comparison into industry trends. Stefanini’s EA services include: Architecture, Solutioning/Modernization, Integration, Migration, Transformation, Problem Management, Change Management, Project Management, and Testing/Documentation.

Cloud Services

No matter the size, Stefanini’s end-to-end Cloud Services can help companies navigate the challenges associated with cloud solution deployment and achieve the maximum amount of value. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Stefanini’s cloud services span from cradle to grave, starting with the design and architecture and encompassing management, administration, support, and decommissioning. Stefanini’s Cloud Services and support include: Cloud Migration, On-Premise/Cloud Synchronization, Active Directory (AD) Management, Email Management, SharePoint Management, Global Policies Analysis/Management, OneDrive for Business (ODfB) Management, Skype for Business, and all other O365 applications.

Infrastructure Services

Stefanini offers comprehensive services to ensure that an organization’s entire infrastructure is monitored, managed, and secured in order to yield the best business operations. Designed to support Linux, Windows, VMware, network, storage, backup, and Unix, Stefanini’s infrastructure services can help increase ROI with affordable pricing due to its service delivery model. The offer includes: 24/7 Proactive Monitoring, Preventative Maintenance, Traffic Analysis, Resource Management, Reporting, Network Management, Server Management, and Unified Endpoint Management.

Security Services

Stefanini’s Security Services team works to manage an organization’s IT security tools, policies, processes, and security operations. The company provides support in security architecture, consultation, design, and implementation of security products, Security Operations Center (SOC), vulnerability management, endpoint security, network security, and identity access management areas.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber (Carla.ferber@stefanini.com)

Vanessa Morais (Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com)

+1 248 263.8612

stefanini.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
51
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Novavax Expands Leadership with Several Key Management Promotions
2
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
3
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:44
SETDA Honors Rick Snyder, Governor and Brian Whiston, the late Superintendent of Public Instruction, Michigan with 2018 State Policy Maker of the Year Award
18:30
Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages
18:21
AssetMark Unveils WealthBuilderSM, a Dynamic Online Investment and Planning Experience, and Updated Investor Portal for Online Account Access
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
18:06
The World's Largest Food Competition Crowns Ten New Champions
18:05
Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions
18:05
Stella Connect Optimizes Zendesk Integration to Leverage New Customer Timeline Feature
18:04
PDAC 2019 Awards Honour Industry Leaders
18:02
360 Advanced advises clients on AICPA updates on cybersecurity for SOC reporting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 19:03:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-13 20:03:11 - 2018-11-13 19:03:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY