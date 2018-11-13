Stefanini Reinforces its Portfolio of Enterprise Solutions

The company increases the offer to help clients solve the most important IT concerns with time-saving and cost-effective solutions.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company has reinforced its portfolio of enterprise solutions created to help clients to prioritize and solve the most important IT concerns with time-saving and cost-effective solutions. With over 30 years of expertise delivering quality service with the best rates, Stefanini’s Enterprise Services helps companies to maintain its high degree of usability for daily technological operations and critical business components.

“When technology, customer demands, and the economy change, enterprises are also forced to reevaluate their business models and initiate significant change in order to stay in the competition,” said Scott Kessler, vice president of workplace and enterprise services at Stefanini North America and Asia-Pacific. “When it comes to your business, understanding and planning the ideal evolutionary path for important business processes is essential in bringing sustained value to your organization.”

Geared toward change, Stefanini’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) within Enterprise Services include Enterprise Architecture, Cloud Services, Infrastructure Services, Unified Endpoint Management, and Security Services.

Enterprise Architecture

Stefanini’s Enterprise Architecture (EA) provides turnkey solutions for everything in a business’ data center and office, following a jointly designed roadmap that aligns with a company’s desired timeline and ROI projections. Stefanini’s consulting solutions provide insight, recommendations, and customer comparison into industry trends. Stefanini’s EA services include: Architecture, Solutioning/Modernization, Integration, Migration, Transformation, Problem Management, Change Management, Project Management, and Testing/Documentation.

Cloud Services

No matter the size, Stefanini’s end-to-end Cloud Services can help companies navigate the challenges associated with cloud solution deployment and achieve the maximum amount of value. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Stefanini’s cloud services span from cradle to grave, starting with the design and architecture and encompassing management, administration, support, and decommissioning. Stefanini’s Cloud Services and support include: Cloud Migration, On-Premise/Cloud Synchronization, Active Directory (AD) Management, Email Management, SharePoint Management, Global Policies Analysis/Management, OneDrive for Business (ODfB) Management, Skype for Business, and all other O365 applications.

Infrastructure Services

Stefanini offers comprehensive services to ensure that an organization’s entire infrastructure is monitored, managed, and secured in order to yield the best business operations. Designed to support Linux, Windows, VMware, network, storage, backup, and Unix, Stefanini’s infrastructure services can help increase ROI with affordable pricing due to its service delivery model. The offer includes: 24/7 Proactive Monitoring, Preventative Maintenance, Traffic Analysis, Resource Management, Reporting, Network Management, Server Management, and Unified Endpoint Management.

Security Services

Stefanini’s Security Services team works to manage an organization’s IT security tools, policies, processes, and security operations. The company provides support in security architecture, consultation, design, and implementation of security products, Security Operations Center (SOC), vulnerability management, endpoint security, network security, and identity access management areas.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

