13/11/2018 21:30:00

Stifel Increases Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Common Stock Dividend, and Preferred Stock Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the company’s share repurchase authorization to 10 million shares.  The Board’s authorization does not have a fixed expiration date and shares may be repurchased through open market or privately negotiated transactions based on prevailing market conditions. 

In addition to the increased share repurchase authorization, the Board of Directors declared quarterly common and preferred stock dividends.  The cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.12 per share is payable December 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2018.

The quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) is for the period from September 15, 2018 up to, but excluding December 15, 2018.  The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding.  The cash dividend is payable on December 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2018.

The Company’s Series A Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrA.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.

To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com

