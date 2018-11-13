13/11/2018 12:00:00

TBK Bank Announces Officer Promotions

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBK Bank, SSB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK), is pleased to announce the following officer promotions:

Gail Lehmann promoted to president, retail banking and chief operating officer

Gail Lehmann has been promoted to president, retail banking and chief operating officer. She has been with TBK Bank since its acquisition of Equity Bank, SSB in 2010, where she served as executive vice president, chief operating officer, chief information officer and secretary. Lehmann has over 40 years of banking experience. In her most recent role with TBK Bank, she served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In her new role, Lehmann will be responsible for driving retail sales and delivering excellence in retail operations.

John DeDoncker promoted to president, Midwest division

John DeDoncker has been promoted to president, Midwest division. He has been with TBK Bank since its 2013 acquisition of THE National Bank, where he served as president and chief executive officer. DeDoncker has over 17 years of banking experience. In his most recent role with TBK Bank, DeDoncker served as executive vice president, senior banking officer – Midwest division. In his new role, DeDoncker will be responsible for commercial lending in the bank’s Midwest division, which includes 18 branches located in Iowa and Illinois.

Stuart Pattison promoted to president, Western division

Stuart Pattison has been promoted to president, Western division. He has been with TBK Bank since 2017, serving as executive vice president, senior lending officer – Western division. Prior to joining TBK Bank, Pattison served as president and chief executive officer of Northstar Bank in Denver, Colorado. Pattison has over 30 years of banking experience. In his new role, Pattison will be responsible for commercial lending in the bank’s Western division, which includes 34 branches and two loan production offices located in Colorado and Western Kansas.

Mark Daigle promoted to president, mountain division

Mark Daigle has been promoted to president, mountain division. He has been with TBK Bank since its acquisition of First National Bank of Durango earlier this year, where he served as president and chief executive officer. Daigle has over 33 years of banking experience. In his new role, Daigle will be responsible for commercial lending in the bank’s newly formed mountain division, which includes 10 branches and one loan production office located in Southwestern Colorado and New Mexico.

Lehmann will report to Aaron P. Graft, chief executive officer of TBK Bank. DeDoncker, Pattison and Daigle will report to Dan Karas, chief lending officer of TBK Bank.

“These exceptional leaders have been instrumental in the growth of what we have built at TBK Bank,” said Graft. “We believe these promotions will strengthen our operational foundation and prepare us for continued growth, as well as enhance our ability to meet the needs of our team members, customers and the communities we serve across our community bank platform.”

About TBK Bank, SSB

TBK Bank, SSB, member FDIC and equal housing lender, is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) offering consumer and commercial banking products from 61 branches throughout Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas. https://www.tbkbank.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

SVP, Marketing & Communication

TBK Bank, SSB

atavackoli@tbkbank.com | 214-365-6930

