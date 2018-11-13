13/11/2018 22:19:54

Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Related content
06 Nov - 
Teradyne Announces UltraSerial60G, First Automatic Test..
31 Oct - 
Teradyne Named Best Automatic Test Equipment Supplier f..
30 Oct - 
Teradyne Introduces New Options Designed for Testing Au..

NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on December 21, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2018.

About Teradyne

Teradyne

(NYSE:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2017, Teradyne had revenue of $2.14 billion and currently employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne’s results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Andy Blanchard

VP Corporate Communications

Teradyne, Inc.

978-370-2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com

TeradyneLogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:19 TER
Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
06 Nov TER
Teradyne Announces UltraSerial60G, First Automatic Test Instrument to Test New Generation of Semiconductor Chips for 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Automotive Applications
31 Oct TER
Teradyne Named Best Automatic Test Equipment Supplier for 2018 by Dialog Semiconductor
30 Oct TER
Teradyne Introduces New Options Designed for Testing Automotive and Power Management Electronics
30 Oct FNSR
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Gorman-Rupp, Teradyne, K12, Heartland Express, Monarch Casino & Resort, and Finisar — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
23 Oct TER
Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
12 Oct TER
Teradyne to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
10 Oct TER
Teradyne Announces New TUGX Global Seminars
23 Aug TER
Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
22 Aug OSTK
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Acacia Communications, Overstock, Babcock, CBIZ, Mistras Group, and Teradyne — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Apptio, Inc. (APTI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APTI Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATHN Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Teradyne Inc 34.02 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:42
Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger Mixes Up Contemporary American Dining
23:33
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
23:28
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm
23:16
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
23:00
Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports Q3 2018 Results
22:58
Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q3 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on November 20, 2018
22:52
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020
22:34
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces November 2018 Dividend
22:26
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Key Corporate Highlights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 November 2018 23:59:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-14 00:59:14 - 2018-11-13 23:59:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY