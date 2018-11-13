The WCM Group launches new website

HUMBLE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WCM Group is proud to unveil its newly redesigned website and fresh digital look. The WCM Group is a team of environmental consultants, engineers and experienced professionals dedicated to helping businesses navigate the environmental regulatory landscape. WCM is headquartered in Humble, TX, and also has personnel located in Austin, TX, Chicago, IL and Birmingham, AL.

The website features fresh, updated brand colors, with the homepage sharing an overview of services, notable numbers, and the industries and clients the environmental consulting group serves, which include bulk terminals, power plants, and chemical and petrochemical transportation, among others.

The website also includes a newly minted Meet the Team page, which provides a short bio for each WCM senior/executive team member and the ability to view and download their full resume.

A map on the site’s page titled “ Why WCM ” illustrates the company’s wide reach – they have completed projects in 41 states – and counting – across the U.S., in addition to projects in Canada.

Of the new website, WCM President Bill McNutt states, “This new site communicates our full-service offerings, the wealth of experience our firm and people have, and provides expanded information to our clients. We look forward to rolling out the blog in the near future and providing more digital educational and informational resources.”

To learn more about WCM, visit wcmgroup.com .

About WCM

Headquartered in Humble, Texas, the WCM Group serves the environmental permitting, compliance, and due diligence (including mergers and acquisitions) needs of organizations across the U.S. and Canada. They have over 36 years of experience in the environmental consulting space, routinely working with clients to help them meet their operational and business goals.

Press Contact

Kelsey Gonzales

713.351.6008

Kelsey.gonzales@bakertilly.com