Timothy A. Leach Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), announced that Timothy A. Leach, chairman and chief executive officer of Concho Resources, is the recipient of the Chief Roughneck Award for 2018.  The announcement was made at the 89th annual meeting of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA). 

U. S. Steel Senior Vice President - Industrial, Service Center and Mining Solutions and interim head of Tubular Products, Douglas Matthews, presented Mr. Leach with the traditional Chief Roughneck bronze bust and hard hat. "With Tim’s leadership, Concho expanded their position across the Permian by making six acquisitions in just under twelve years, creating the largest producer of unconventional shale in the Permian Basin,” said Matthews. “Throughout his career, his goal has been to build a strong and resilient company. In a relatively short time, Concho is emerging as the domestic producer of the future. Tim’s vision and persistence make him the perfect choice for the 2018 Chief Roughneck Award.”

Tim Leach has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since Concho was formed in 2004 and served as President until 2017.  Previously, Mr. Leach served as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Concho Oil & Gas Corp., from its formation in 2001 until its sale in 2004.  From 1997 to 2001, he was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concho Resources Inc., a predecessor company to Concho.  Prior to founding Concho, he served in various positions with Parker & Parsley, including Executive Vice President. 

Mr. Leach holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.  He was appointed to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents by Governor Greg Abbott in 2017. Tim currently serves on the Energy Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. He also serves on the Board of Governors for Midland Memorial Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Midland College Foundation, the Scharbauer Foundation and the Advisory Board of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute. In 2017, Mr. Leach was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Oil & Gas Association, the 2011 "Top Hand Award" from the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and was inducted into the Petroleum Museum Hall of Fame in 2013.

The prestigious Chief Roughneck Award was created in 1955 to honor the lifetime achievements of petroleum industry leaders. U. S. Steel Tubular Products proudly continues to present this important award, which is widely recognized as one of the industry's highest honors.

U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation, is a leading energy tubular products manufacturer in North America, with total annual production capability of 1.5 million net tons.  Energy industry customers utilize U. S. Steel Tubular Products' casing, line pipe and couplings to help them locate, retrieve, transport and refine the oil and natural gas products that fuel the world.

For more information about U. S. Steel Tubular Products, visit www.usstubular.com.

For more information about the Independent Petroleum Association of America, visit www.ipaa.org.

