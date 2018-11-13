PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, November 13
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|13 November 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|37,359
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|26.2500
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|26.0000
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|26.1310
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,473,226 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,473,226 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
13 November 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
651
26.00
16:22:50
London Stock Exchange
100
26.00
16:07:37
London Stock Exchange
691
26.00
15:50:10
London Stock Exchange
708
26.00
15:38:49
London Stock Exchange
662
26.00
15:28:18
London Stock Exchange
683
26.00
15:17:27
London Stock Exchange
698
26.00
15:06:25
London Stock Exchange
703
26.00
14:51:35
London Stock Exchange
4971
26.10
14:18:54
London Stock Exchange
267
26.10
13:50:20
London Stock Exchange
282
26.10
12:27:27
London Stock Exchange
5473
26.15
09:51:27
London Stock Exchange
5693
26.25
09:35:24
London Stock Exchange
10438
26.15
09:23:58
London Stock Exchange
5339
26.10
09:23:40
London Stock Exchange
-ends-