Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 13 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 37,359 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.2500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.1310

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,473,226 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,473,226 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

13 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 651 26.00 16:22:50 London Stock Exchange 100 26.00 16:07:37 London Stock Exchange 691 26.00 15:50:10 London Stock Exchange 708 26.00 15:38:49 London Stock Exchange 662 26.00 15:28:18 London Stock Exchange 683 26.00 15:17:27 London Stock Exchange 698 26.00 15:06:25 London Stock Exchange 703 26.00 14:51:35 London Stock Exchange 4971 26.10 14:18:54 London Stock Exchange 267 26.10 13:50:20 London Stock Exchange 282 26.10 12:27:27 London Stock Exchange 5473 26.15 09:51:27 London Stock Exchange 5693 26.25 09:35:24 London Stock Exchange 10438 26.15 09:23:58 London Stock Exchange 5339 26.10 09:23:40 London Stock Exchange

