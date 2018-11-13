TransGlobe Energy Corporation: Holdings(s) in Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) understands that as of 31 October 2018, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Janus Henderson European Focus Fund and various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing (together, "Janus Henderson"), beneficially own an aggregate interest in 7,785,000 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 10.8%1 of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The above information is based on the Company's understanding of Janus Henderson's 13G/A Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 8 November 2018.
1 This percentage shareholding is based on a shares in issue figure of 72,205,369 common shares of TransGlobe.
