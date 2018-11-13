13/11/2018 15:03:42

TransGlobe Energy Corporation: Holdings(s) in Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) understands that as of 31 October 2018, Janus Henderson Group PLC, Janus Henderson European Focus Fund and various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing (together, "Janus Henderson"), beneficially own an aggregate interest in 7,785,000 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 10.8%1 of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The above information is based on the Company's understanding of Janus Henderson's 13G/A Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 8 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

             
              

Investor Relations

             
Telephone: 403.264.9888             
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com             
Web site:  https://www.trans-globe.com             
              

TransGlobe Energy

Via FTI Consulting            
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officerwww.trans-globe.com            
Randy Neely, President             
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer             
              

Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 523 8000            
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor             
James Asensio             
              

GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 448 0200            
Jonathan Wright             
              

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000            
Ben Brewerton             
Genevieve Ryantransglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com            
              



1 This percentage shareholding is based on a shares in issue figure of 72,205,369 common shares of TransGlobe.





