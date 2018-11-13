13/11/2018 12:10:00

Verano Doubles Down with Double Barrel Exclusive Partnership

  • Verano has exclusive rights to distribution of world’s only dual chamber vaporizing system across US except California and Nevada

  • Patented Double Barrel™ system allows controlled combination of two cannabis oils, without double dosing

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Verano Holdings, LLC (Verano™) today announced it has entered a partnership with Double Barrel, LLC, makers of the world’s first, connoisseur-class dual-oil chamber vaporizing system, for exclusive distribution by Verano throughout the US, excluding California and Nevada. Double Barrel, created for the sophisticated-yet-overlooked connoisseur, has a patented, high-end design utilizing Flex Circuit Technology for precise heat ramp, giving the consumer the very best mouth feel, taste, and cannabinoid and terpene activation on the market today. 

“Verano is synonymous with luxury, finest quality organic cannabis that is serviced with the utmost personal care by highly trained professionals in our Zen Leaf dispensaries. What better way to extend the Verano high-touch, high quality experience than through an exclusive partnership with Double Barrel to deliver the smoothest, most customizable and unique vaping experience available,” stated Sam Dorf, Verano Chief Strategy Officer. “Verano’s multi-state footprint reaches some of the most discerning customers who value our luxury, organic brands and who desire accessories with the panache and the same superior level of quality – which Double Barrel delivers with both barrels.”

“We’ve applied the most advanced vaping technology and manufacturing techniques to the Double Barrel which allow for a precision, controlled smooth pull from combining multiple suppliers’ premium strains without the concern of double dosing,” stated Double Barrel’s Chief Brand Officer Ann Skalski. “Verano and Double Barrel share a passion for superior quality, exquisite taste and operational excellence taken to a whole new level, making Verano the ideal partner for sharing our Double Barrel products with the world.”

Double Barrel vaporizers initially will be distributed by Verano’s Zen Leaf dispensaries and other affiliated dispensaries in Illinois by mid -December – just in time to treat yourself for the holidays.  Verano will quickly expand distribution to Maryland, Nevada, and Florida in first quarter 2019, with additional states to follow in 2019.

Double Barrel achieved notoriety for partnering with L.A. jeweler Gerard Alexander of Saint Jewels to create the Double Barrel Diamond, the world's first $100,000 vaporizer. Clocking in at 180 grams of solid white gold and studded with over 3,000 21-carat diamonds, each device is made to order.

“While we would be happy to facilitate custom orders for bejeweled Double Barrel vaporizers, we’re thrilled to offer every customer who purchases any Double Barrel vaporizer the equally smooth premium mouth feel, taste, with cannabinoid and terpene activation that one would get in the $100,000 diamond-crusted Double Barrel,” noted Anthony Marsico, Verano Chief Retail Operating Officer. “At our Zen Leaf dispensaries, every customer is valued and we strive to deliver that million dollar experience. Verano’s premium oils, combined with the Double Barrel vaporizer, promises to deliver the brightest vaporizing experience anywhere.”

Media may visit Verano at the Canna Newswire Wake & Bake Showcase during MJ Biz Con on Thursday, Nov 15, 11am-2pm or arrange a private interview by calling or emailing

julie@verano.holdings

847-275-3643.

About Verano Holdings

Verano™ is a national, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective pesticide-free cannabis products that profoundly impact the communities it serves. Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition, fashion-forward cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies and inspirational product options. It designs, builds and operates unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets. Verano Holdings distributes cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, under its trusted premium brands: GoldLeaf™, Menta™, Sweet Sins™, Encore Company™, Avexia™ and verano™. For more info, visit https://verano.holdings/

About Double Barrel

Double Barrel is the world’s first dual-oil chamber vaporizing system, created for the sophisticated-yet-overlooked connoisseur. Our patented, high-end design utilizes Flex Circuit Technology for precise heat ramp, giving the consumer the very best mouth feel, taste, and cannabinoid and terpene activation on the market today. 

With Double Barrel, one can mix and match the most sought after oil blends to create a custom combination and experience—never before possible. The Double Barrel device goes beyond innovation, serving as a cultural platform for a statement and identity to higher values. Double Barrel is available in dispensaries throughout California. For more information, please visit: www.doublebarrel.comhttps://www.instagram.com/doublebarrelofficial/

