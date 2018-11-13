13/11/2018 02:51:28

Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire

Previous offer for customers impacted by Camp Fire extended to November 15

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in California, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.”  Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the three wildfires through November 15.

"These fires are disrupting the lives of thousands of Californians," said Jonathan LeCompte, president, Pacific Market for Verizon. "We want people to be able to focus on their families and friends during this difficult time, without having to worry about billing overages.”

Please click here for updates on how Verizon is responding to the California wildfires.

Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

heidi.flato@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @HeidiFlato

Carolyn Schamberger

847.204.4282

carolyn.schamberger1@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @cschamz

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

