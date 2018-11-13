Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire

Previous offer for customers impacted by Camp Fire extended to November 15

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in California, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the three wildfires through November 15.

"These fires are disrupting the lives of thousands of Californians," said Jonathan LeCompte, president, Pacific Market for Verizon. "We want people to be able to focus on their families and friends during this difficult time, without having to worry about billing overages.”

Please click here for updates on how Verizon is responding to the California wildfires.

Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

