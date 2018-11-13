13/11/2018 21:30:00

Witt O’Brien’s Welcomes New Managing Director of Corporate Resilience

Witt O’Brien’s, LLC

(Witt O’Brien’s), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) announced today that Devin Sirmenis has joined as Managing Director of Corporate Resilience, to help expand the firm’s crisis management, business continuity and resilience solutions for the private sector.

Sirmenis brings over 20 years’ experience serving clients as a trusted advisor and works with Fortune 500 executives on crisis management and business continuity. This includes assessment and development of resilience programs, leadership training, stress-testing organizations through complex simulations and providing real-time support to companies in crisis.

Sirmenis joins Witt O’Brien’s from Deloitte, where he helped lead the firm’s Strategic Risk Services and was the recipient of Deloitte’s Innovation Award for Market Differentiation. His earlier career includes work at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he provided strategic advisory services to various commands and departments within the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I’m excited to join the leader in resilience,” said Sirmenis. “Corporate executives and boards face a dramatic increase in the frequency and severity of business disruptions, both natural and man-made. As the largest firm specializing only in this field, Witt O’Brien’s is ideally positioned to help clients prepare and respond by leveraging its experience across the public and private sectors.” 

“Clients turn to us for effective programs that are tailored to their culture,” added Grace Burley, Managing Director and leader of the firm’s corporate resilience solutions. “Devin shares our approach to creating bespoke client solutions and has successfully partnered with companies across multiple sectors. We are delighted to have him join our nationally recognized team.”

“We’re continuing to grow by attracting and retaining the best and the brightest in our industry,” said Tim Whipple, CEO, Witt O’Brien’s. “We welcome Devin to our team and look forward to working together to help corporations protect both individuals and value as they face adverse situations.” 

About Witt O'Brien's

Witt O'Brien's builds resilience for both the public and private sectors. We offer a full range of crisis and emergency management solutions to prepare your organization before disaster strikes, and to help you respond and recover more quickly if it does. This includes unrivalled experience recovering from manmade and natural disasters, including Hurricanes Michael, Florence, Maria, Irma, Harvey, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and Sandy. To learn more about our real-world experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

About SEACOR

SEACOR Holdings Inc.

 (NYSE: CKH) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, and risk management consultancy.

