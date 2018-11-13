Zephyr Real Estate Presents Innovative Staff Enrichment Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consistently an industry leader, Zephyr Real Estate again raises the bar with its innovative Staff Enrichment Program. This new benefit package includes a variety of flexible benefits to offer increased security and acknowledgement of value.

The Staff Enrichment Program offers four major components, which were developed in response to identifying staff needs and what they find useful. Those components cover home ownership, financial planning, first-time buyer guidance, and student loan management. The program is ongoing, and suggestions are requested for future consideration.

“We worked closely with staff members to address their concerns,” commented Vanessa Gamp, Zephyr Project Manager who has spearheaded the program, “and feedback has been more than enthusiastic.”

Happy HomeZ Program is an opportunity for employees to pursue the goal of home ownership. Employees may choose from a team of five agents who are available to assist with a First Time Home Buyer’s Program. This designated group of agents covers the entire Bay Area including North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula and South Bay, and they will be sharing most of the commission with the staff buyer to use toward the purchase.

The Financial Planning Series includes classes on saving for the future, solving the mystery of credit scores, and 401(k) investments. A financial plan advisor is available for personal sessions.

First-Time Buyer Seminars, based on the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development program as well as DALP loan assistance, will be offered in two separate sessions. Various home ownership opportunities are available, and these workshops are designed to assist and advise participants in finding the right programs.

Student Loan Management, refinancing opportunities and consolidation options, is offered to assist those facing overwhelming student loan debt. Again, the value of knowing what possibilities are available is key to overcoming the burden.

“We are very excited to present these programs to our staff as part of Zephyr’s commitment to creating a positive and enviable workplace,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is more than merely matching the benefits of our competitors, but to surpass them in ways that reward our hard-working staff.”

