14/11/2018 14:09:00

Advantego Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Denver, CO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, which showed a substantial increase in revenue due to the recent launch of its digital signage product to a network of certified auto care collision centers in the United States.

For the third quarter, Advantego reported sales from its digital signage and digital listing product lines of $45,981 compared with sales of only its digital listing products of $5,990 in the similar 2017 period.  Net loss was $297,977, equal to a net loss of two cents per share in the current period, compared with a net loss of $129,614, equal to a net loss of one cent per share in the 2017 period.  Basic weighted average shares outstanding in the 2018 period were 16,520,092, compared with 14,534,848 in the 2017 period. 

For the full nine-month period, Advantego reported sales from its digital signage and digital listing product lines of $161,335 compared with sales of $9,420 based on only the digital line in the similar 2017 period.  The net loss for the nine months in 2018 was $786,455, equal to a net loss per share of five cents.  Net loss for the similar nine-month period in 2017 was $453,730, equal to a net loss per share of three cents.  Basic weighted average shares outstanding for the nine months of 2018 were 16,020,771, compared with 14,534,848 in the 2017 period.

The increase in shares outstanding in the 2018 periods was due to financing activities to primarily support the Company’s strategic agreements, product development and marketing activities.

Advantego CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson said in announcing the financial results: “Sales for the year-to-date are about what we expected based on early contracts that we are continuing to fill.  In addition, we now have our capital strategy in place and internal operations and the technology side of the operations fully staffed.  We have additional products being rolled out that were not available during the first part of the year that should contribute to sales in the fourth quarter and in the future: our enterprise software Financial Reporting Tools (Convertible Note Disclosure Report), Advantego TV products, Event360 (targeted at corporate and special events) and GuestView (targeted at the wedding industry).”

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS).  The elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operations.  The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries.  Company website: www.advantego.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act.  As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.  These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook” and similar expressions.  The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated.  Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

CONTACT:

 

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES

Gregory A. McAndrews

(310) 804-7037

mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com

AdventegoLogoSmall.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
26
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
3
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
4
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020
5
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:30
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
14:30
420 Property Management Signed Deal to Purchase 52% of Active Cannabis Grow License in Colorado, Company Is Set To Generate over $1.2M In Revenues
14:30
Brinker Capital Strengthens Relationship with AdvisoryWorld Providing Financial Advisors with Next Generation Proposal Technology
14:29
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
14:23
SinglePoint Raises Up To $5,000,000 in New Funding to Drive Acquisitions and Company Growth
14:17
Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood, Inc., is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com
14:15
Charles & Colvard Joins Google Shopping Actions Program
14:15
Webinar to Highlight Technology Underlying Precipio’s ICE COLD-PCR on November 20, 2018
14:12
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 14:47:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-14 15:47:01 - 2018-11-14 14:47:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY