14/11/2018 22:20:00

Avid Technology Issues Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Related content
12 Nov - 
Avid to Host 2018 Investor Day on November 14 at The W..
12 Nov - 
Miami HEAT Relies on Avid to Maximize Content and Drive..
07 Nov - 
Avid Technology Announces Q3 2018 Results and Updates F..

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today issued its full-year 2019 guidance during its 2018 Investor Day.   

 

 

 

 

(in $ millions)

 Full Year 2019
  
Revenue$420 - $430
Adjusted EBITDA$60 - $65
Free Cash Flow $12 - $17
   

All guidance presented by the Company is inherently uncertain and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Avid’s actual future results of operations could differ materially from those shown in the table above. For a discussion of some of the key assumptions underlying the guidance, as well as the key risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not included in the press release due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible at this time. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain information provided in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including projections and statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Among other things, this press release includes estimated results of operations for the year ending December 31, 2019, which estimates are based on a variety of assumptions about key factors and metrics that will determine our future results of operations, including, for example, anticipated market uptake of new products and market-based cost inflation. Other forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance such as future operating results and expenses; earnings; backlog; revenue backlog conversion rate; product mix and free cash flow; Recurring Revenue and Annual Contract Value; our future strategy and business plans; our product plans, including products under development, such as cloud and subscription based offerings; our ability to raise capital and our liquidity. The projected future results of operations, and the other forward-looking statements in this release, are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance resulting from: our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan, and meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; and the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our company. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. For additional information, including a discussion of some of the key risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see the “Forward Looking Statements” section of our press release issued on November 7, 2018, as well as the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements sections of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Avid web site or the Company’s Investor Relations Department.  Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption.  Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts.  With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:

Dean Ridlon

Avid

dean.ridlon@avid.com

(978) 640-3379

PR Contact:

Jim Sheehan

Avid

jim.sheehan@avid.com

(978) 640-3152

Avid Technology, Inc. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:20 AVID
Avid Technology Issues Full-Year 2019 Guidance
12 Nov AVID
Avid to Host 2018 Investor Day on November 14 at The Westin Grand Central NYC
12 Nov AVID
Miami HEAT Relies on Avid to Maximize Content and Drive Viewership
07 Nov AVID
Avid Technology Announces Q3 2018 Results and Updates Full-Year 2018 Guidance
01 Nov AVID
Full Sail University Collaborates with Avid to Deliver Unique Learning Experience for Students Pursuing Careers in the Media & Entertainment Industry
25 Oct AVID
Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
18 Oct NNBR
Report: Developing Opportunities within Natera, InnerWorkings, Chanticleer, NN, Stoneridge, and Avid Technology — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
03 Oct AVID
Avid to Receive Engineering Emmy® Award for Pioneering Technology and Contributions to the Television Industry
28 Sep AVID
Avid Expands VENUE | S6L Live Sound Platform, Delivers on Promise of Modularity and Scale
25 Sep AVID
Avid Technology to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2018 Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
2
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
3
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
4
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Avid Technology Inc 5.610 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:50
ARC Group Worldwide Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
22:49
Innovative Food Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:40
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces $6.6 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2018
22:30
Wabash National Corporation Appoints Kristin Glazner as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
22:27
Gladstone Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018
22:25
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results
22:24
Orbital Tracking Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
22:21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of REI at Belle Isle Station
22:20
Avid Technology Issues Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 23:11:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-15 00:11:00 - 2018-11-14 23:11:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY