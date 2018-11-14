14/11/2018 10:00:00

Baozun Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on November 21, 2018

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International+852 3027 6500
U.S. Toll Free+1 855-824-5644
Mainland China Toll Free8009-880563
Hong Kong3027 6500
Passcode:79900678#

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 11:59 p.m. Beijing Time, November 28, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in+852 3027-6520
U.S. Toll Free+1 646-982-0473
Passcode:319303038#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at https://ir.baozun.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce solutions provider in China that helps brand partners execute their e-commerce strategies. The Company's integrated capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. With e-commerce in China growing rapidly in both scale and complexity, brands look to Baozun as a trusted partner and rely on its local knowledge and industry expertise to execute their e-commerce strategies.

For more information, please visit https://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.

Ms. Ellen Chiu

Email: ir@baozun.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

