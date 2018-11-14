Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII). Our investigation concerns whether 22nd Century has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 25, 2018, Seeking Alpha reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission may be investigating 22nd Century for its participation in a pump and dump scheme. The article states that a March 2018 exposure revealed that “[f]ake authors” wrote optimistic stories about the company and that its management “has still not explained who authorized or funded the positive articles” or “provided any reasoning for who else could be responsible for these tactics of having fake authors write positive articles.”

On this news, the price of 22nd Century shares fell over 4%, closing at $2.45 per share on October 25, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 22nd Century shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into 22nd Century please go to https://www.bespc.com/xxii/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com