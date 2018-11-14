14/11/2018 00:55:31

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
12 Nov - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors..
12 Nov - 
INVESTIGATION ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announc..
09 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an I..

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI). Our investigation concerns whether MoneyGram has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2018, MoneyGram announced that it entered into agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Federal Trade Commission concerning accusations of fraudulent transactions by MoneyGram agents between April 2015 and October 2016. MoneyGram has agreed to amend and extend its existing deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ for 30 months and to a forfeiture penalty of $125 million.

On November 8, 2018, MoneyGram also reported its third quarter 2018 financial results, including a revenue decrease of 15% compared to the third quarter 2017. Among other things, the company stated that “enhanced compliance controls and introductory pricing reduced top-line growth in the quarter.”

On this news, the price of MoneyGram shares fell more than 49%, closing at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MoneyGram shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into MoneyGram please go to https://www.bespc.com/mgi/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:55 MGI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Nov MGI
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.
12 Nov MGI
INVESTIGATION ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09 Nov MGI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.
18 Oct MGI
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Etsy, RCI Hospitality, SecureWorks, C&J Energy Services, Steelcase, and MoneyGram International — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
28 Aug MGI
Research Report Identifies Scientific Games, Accuray, Shake Shack, MoneyGram International, G-III Apparel Group, LTD, and Catalent with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
28 Jun MGI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind MSC Industrial Direct, Timken, CoreLogic, Genesco, MoneyGram International, and RingCentral — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
15 May MGI
Report: Developing Opportunities within Haemonetics, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Xperi, MoneyGram International, Boot Barn, and Green Dot — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
13 Feb MGI
Recent Analysis Shows M/I Homes, Halyard Health, Moneygram International, World Fuel Services, Amedisys, and Civeo Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
22 Nov MGI
New Research Coverage Highlights Evertec, World Fuel Services, Moneygram International, Nu Skin Enterprises, Torchmark, and NIC — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire
3
Nokia to sharpen customer organization focus as the 5G era accelerates and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team
4
First quantitative diagnostic test validated for Treatment-Free Remission for Eligible Patients with Ph+ CML-CP Treated with Tasigna® Cleared by Health Canada
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ribbon Communications (f/k/a Sonus Networks) (RBBN) and Encourages RBBN Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Moneygram International .. 2.370 9.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
01:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm
00:55
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:49
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:13
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone
00:08
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $8 million
00:05
PotlatchDeltic Announces Preliminary Results of Special Dividend Shareholder Election
13 Nov
Algeco Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Target Lodging
13 Nov
Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger Mixes Up Contemporary American Dining

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 02:41:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-14 03:41:43 - 2018-11-14 02:41:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY