Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (ORM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ORM Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: ORM) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 7, 2018, Owens stockholders will receive 0.2218 shares of Ready for each share of Owens common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Owens and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Owens shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Owens please go to https://bespc.com/orm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

