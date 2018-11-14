14/11/2018 00:49:32

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Synchrony Financial, Align Technology, Inc., and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors.  In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth.  The truth about Synchrony’s credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance. 

To learn more about the Synchrony class action go to:  https://bespc.com/syf/.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) that the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Align class action go to: https://bespc.com/algn/.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Evoqua class action go to:  https://bespc.com/aqua/.

