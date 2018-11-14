14/11/2018 17:50:11

California Litigator Howard M. Privette Joins Pepper Hamilton

Privette adds more than 25 years of trial experience, with a focus on securities defense and class actions, to firm’s Orange County office

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Hamilton LLP announced today that Howard M. Privette has joined the firm as a partner in the Trial and Dispute Resolution Practice Group, resident in the Orange County office.

Mr. Privette is an innovative trial lawyer with a significant track record of taking on his clients’ most difficult cases. Clients also rely on Mr. Privette to provide leadership and counsel in relation to sensitive internal investigations and in responding to government enforcement actions.

“I am excited to join Pepper as it continues to expand and make its mark in the California legal community,” Mr. Privette said. “Pepper sets itself apart because it fosters a collaborative environment that is singularly focused on providing the high-quality legal services that each client needs to achieve its goals. That combination of excellence, client focus and teamwork is the recipe for the firm’s success, especially in today’s highly competitive marketplace.”

Mr. Privette regularly represents national and international clients in a wide range of complex business disputes in courts throughout the United States. He is a respected thought leader in the areas of shareholder and fiduciary duty litigation, and he has successfully defended dozens of class actions involving claims by consumers and shareholders.

“Howard is well-known in Southern California for litigating high-profile cases and achieving outstanding results, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Pepper Hamilton,” said Sharon R. Klein, partner in charge of the firm’s Orange County office. “Howard provides considerable additional depth to our securities litigation team led by Pamela Palmer, and he joins us at a time of unprecedented growth for Pepper in Orange County. We have added three partners this year in the office, and corporate partner Todd Boylan recently relocated from Berwyn, Pa. to California.”

Mr. Privette is the eleventh lateral partner to join Pepper in 2018 and the third partner to join the firm’s Orange County office, following the additions of David B. Allen and Derek D. Dundas in March.

Before joining the firm, Mr. Privette was a partner at Greenberg Gross LLP, where he served as chair of the firm’s class action practice and managing partner of the Los Angeles office. He was previously a partner at Paul Hastings LLP. He received his J.D., with distinction, from Stanford Law School, and earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees in economics from Yale University.

About Pepper Hamilton

Pepper Hamilton LLP counsels each client as if it were our only client. With more than 425 lawyers in 13 offices across the United States, we use the unique skills and talents of our people, the breadth of our practices, and the depth of our experience to deliver powerful solutions to clients’ legal and business issues. The firm was founded in 1890.

Meg Keohane

610-228-0404

megank@buchananpr.com

