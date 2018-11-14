14/11/2018 04:19:56

CareDx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Related content
08 Nov - 
CareDx Reports Third Quarter Results
07 Nov - 
CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18 Oct - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in LSC Communications, ..

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.50 per share. The gross proceeds to CareDx from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $49.0 million. In addition, CareDx has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about November 16, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227168) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2018, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto previously filed with the SEC on October 10, 2018, and declared effective on October 11, 2018.  The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 

CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the underwritten public offering and the expected closing date thereof and the amount of proceeds expected from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 22, 2018 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC, and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Clair

Integrated Corporate Relations, Inc.

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com

CareDx logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

04:19 CDNA
CareDx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
13 Nov CDNA
CareDx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08 Nov CDNA
CareDx Reports Third Quarter Results
07 Nov CDNA
CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18 Oct CDNA
Market Trends Toward New Normal in LSC Communications, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Sprouts Farmers Market, Luminex, ChromaDex, and CareDx — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
17 Oct CDNA
CareDx to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018
02 Oct CDNA
CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI
21 Sep CDNA
CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
17 Sep CDNA
CareDx broadens HeartCare availability
24 Aug CDNA
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Seres Therapeutics, Barnes & Noble, Carbo Ceramics, BioLife Solutions, CareDx, and Syntel — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
Nokia to sharpen customer organization focus as the 5G era accelerates and announces changes in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team
3
MYDX RECRUITS MR. CANNABIS GROUP TO OPERATE COMPANY
4
Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports Q3 2018 Results
5
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Related stock quotes

CareDx Inc 27.53 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:00
DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
05:45
International Cannabis Reports No Material Change
05:01
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
05:01
New Age Farm Announces Name Change
05:00
Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
04:46
Body and Mind Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
04:19
CareDx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
04:00
Nevada Copper Provides Clarification to Technical Disclosure and Announces Intention to Prepare New Technical Report
02:00
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 06:31:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-14 07:31:59 - 2018-11-14 06:31:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY