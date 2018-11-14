CDPHP Insights Member Drive to Benefit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

Albany, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP Insights, a vibrant online community made up of health care consumers sharing valuable feedback with CDPHP, is hosting a membership drive during the month of November to benefit the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region. For every person who joins CDPHP Insights, CDPHP will donate $1 to the YWCA, up to $2,500.

“I’m excited that CDPHP is partnering with the YWCA of the Capital Region for this inspiring membership drive,” said Victoria Carosella Baecker, director of community relations and corporate events at CDPHP. “We both win – CDPHP Insights, with more people whose opinions we’re interested in hearing, and the YWCA, with donations that will help further their mission of eliminating racism and empowering women within our community.”

“I am thrilled that CDPHP selected the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region to benefit from this year’s CDPHP Insights membership drive,” said Daquetta P. Jones, executive director of the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region. “This is an opportunity to bring awareness to our mission and the services and programs we offer to empower women and create opportunities to help them reach self-sufficiency. On behalf of our board, staff, and those we serve – thank you!”

CDPHP launched CDPHP Insights in the spring of 2016 as a way of gathering opinions on a variety of topics, from health care and insurance, to nutrition and fitness, and more. The community currently has more than 1,400 active participants providing important feedback.

About CDPHP

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

