Charles & Colvard Joins Google Shopping Actions Program

Moissanite Bridal, Fine and Fashion Jewelry Now Available to Mobile and Desktop Consumers on Search, Google Assistant and Google Express

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard , Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, today announced the availability of Charles & Colvard moissanite jewelry through Google Shopping Actions, including Google Search, Google Assistant and Google Express .

Shopping Actions allows consumers to seamlessly search and purchase products across multiple devices with a universal cart that integrates Search, Google Assistant and Google Express. An on-demand, online and mobile app-based home delivery service, Google Express offers a centralized online and mobile shopping experience for consumers featuring over 500 retailers , including Nike, Sephora and Best Buy.

“Our customers want to shop on their own devices, on their own time and in their preferred channel, and we’re launching Charles & Colvard moissanite jewelry on Google Express to help them do just that,” said Charles & Colvard President and CEO, Suzanne Miglucci. “With mobile transactions now accounting for over 50 percent of online transactions in many countries, we’re ecstatic to meet these customers where they are already shopping, with a centralized checkout and user experience.”

Since expanding in 2016, Google Express services roughly 90% of U.S. shoppers through its desktop website and mobile app available on Google Play and iTunes. Shopping Actions also integrates with Google Assistant, allowing users to access products through voice search on any device with the Assistant, including Google Home. Customers can seamlessly search and switch between shopping experiences while enjoying one central location to purchase.

This strengthens Charles & Colvard’s growth strategy to access key online marketplaces globally. Charles & Colvard recently announced the availability of products on Amazon marketplaces in Europe , including Spain , Italy , France and Germany , as well as in Australia through eBay , Amazon and Catch .

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Charles & Colvard (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce-driven business, the Company uses innovative technology and sustainable practices to lead a revolution in the jewelry industry. As the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide, Charles & Colvard delivers a brilliant product at a revolutionary value that meets the needs of today’s discerning customer. Jewelry consumers seek Charles & Colvard products because of their exceptional quality as well as their environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Media Contact: Brittany Kotary

Charles & Colvard

919-468-0399