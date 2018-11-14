Chemesis International Inc. Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal

Chemesis Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes for Cannabis Product Development and Promotion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a multiyear licensing deal with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (a/k/a Jay and Silent Bob) for the development and promotion of cannabis products in the U.S., including flower, oils, extracts, pre-rolls, cones, edibles, and other consumer products having recreational adult and medicinal uses.

“Kevin Smith is many things to many people,” said Edgar Montero, CEO of Chemesis. “To us, he is one of the most prolific content creators of our generation and the foremost authority on all things comedy, comics, and superfandom. His fans respect him because he views the world with a critical eye for excellence and authenticity, but he also is able to sit back and enjoy the moment. What better way to enjoy the moment than with our products, and what better critics to assure their quality than Kevin and Jay.”

Kevin Smith is a filmmaker, actor, comic book writer, author and podcaster well known for his comedy film Clerks, which he also starred in as the character Silent Bob. Jason Mewes is also an actor known for his work in Clerks as the character Jay. Both Jay and Silent Bob have since appeared in Smith’s follow-up films Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Clerks 2 and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Kevin and Jay also are renown for their internet presence with a collective social media footprint of 12.4 million followers, including personal accounts of 3.5 million on Twitter, 1.9 million on Instagram, and 3.8 million on Facebook. With numerous additional social media projects and podcasts, the full extent of their reach becomes immeasurable.

As a part of the exclusive licensing agreement, the company will issue $400,000 USD in stock based on the 5-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) as of November 13, 2018. On each annual anniversary, $150,000 USD in stock is paid based on the previous 5-day VWAP. Products are scheduled for launch in Q1 2019.

Kevin will be with Chemesis on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at MJBizCon in Las Vegas at booth 1233. We look forward to seeing everyone there. Snoochie boochies!

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and finalizing acquisition in Columbia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@chemesis.com

www.chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release