Command Alkon and the Concrete Industry Management Program Join Forces to Combat the Skilled Labor Shortage

A Robust Program at Command Alkon Equips Young Graduates with the Experience They Need to Build Amazing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is partnering with the School of Concrete and Construction Management at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) to combat an issue that has been plaguing the industry for quite some time – the skilled labor shortage. The recently developed Graduate Development Program at Command Alkon provides the opportunity for graduates of the school to gain “real-world” industry experience, rendering a workforce that is qualified to fill in the gaps caused by the labor shortage.

Currently, thousands of construction jobs are added each month. Construction recruiting has been burdened by the fact that relatively few colleges and universities offer construction skills or counsel students to consider high-paying construction careers.

The School of Concrete and Construction Management at MTSU offers a Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Program designed to combat the anticipated shortage of managers needed to support the expected growth of the concrete industry. Command Alkon has fostered a close relationship with the CIM Program over the years and has developed a program designed to arm students with the experience that they need to be successful.

“A lot of the time, we look to hire individuals with experience in the industry – but, that might be a little difficult to find in a student who just graduated,” said Michael Wolfe, People Business Manager at Command Alkon. “The whole point of this program is to provide an opportunity for these students to gain the experience that they need. Each department in the company has made the commitment that we are all going to contribute to the student’s success in some way.”

This is the first year that this 24-month program has been put into effect. For the first 18 months, students rotate between different departments to get a flavor for the contributions that each team makes to the company and the industry as a whole. The student will ultimately choose an area of the company where they feel they can thrive for the last 6 months of the program.

“What I’ve noticed since I’ve been here is a very positive environment,” said Taylor Northern, who is currently a student in the Graduate Development Program. “This is a great opportunity because I get the chance to continuously learn and work with various departments and technology systems to determine where I would excel in the industry.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

