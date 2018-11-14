14/11/2018 19:30:00

Cray Wins Four 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

15th Annual HPCwire Awards Awarded to Leaders in the Global HPC Community

SEATTLE and DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2018 Supercomputing Conference in Dallas, Texas, global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced the Company won four awards from the editors and readers of HPCwire, as part of the publication’s 2018 Editors’ and Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the 15th consecutive year Cray has been selected for multiple HPCwire awards.

This year’s awards include:

  • Editors’ Choice:

     

    Best Use of HPC in Manufacturing -

    Dr. Lawrence Cheung and a GE Global Research team used computational fluid dynamics on Cray supercomputers to design efficient turbine blades for clean energy wind farms.

  • Editors’ Choice:

      

    Best Use of HPC in Automotive -

    Rolls-Royce Corporation, LSTC, Cray, and the NCSA collaborated to enable large implicit finite element solutions to push the boundaries on solving large scale problems and reduce time.

  • Editors’ Choice:

     

    Best Use of AI - An Edith Cowan University team uses AI for targeted weed control to cut ballooning agricultural costs - project powered by Magnus, the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre's Cray® XC40™ supercomputer.

  • Readers’ Choice:

     

    Best HPC Server Product or Technology -

    Cray® XC50™ supercomputer.

    • “We are thrilled that for the 15th year in a row, the readers and editors of HPCwire have recognized the company’s efforts in helping customer’s find their amazing with a Cray supercomputer,” said Fred Kohout, senior vice president and CMO at Cray. “It is particularly rewarding to be acknowledged by the influential members of the HPC community for our amazing customers’ contributions towards solving some of the world’s most challenging problems in AI, manufacturing and automotive.”

    A complete list of award winners is available on the HPCwire.com website.

    About Cray Inc.

    Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) combines computation and creativity so visionaries can keep asking questions that challenge the limits of possibility. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, Cray develops the world’s most advanced supercomputers, pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray continues to innovate today at the convergence of data and discovery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions.  Go to www.cray.com for more information.

    CRAY is a registered trademark of Cray Inc. in the United States and other countries, and XC50 and XC40 are trademarks of Cray Inc. Other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

