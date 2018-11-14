Delisting of Securities of Origo Acquisition Corporation, ParkerVision, Inc., Sears Holdings Corporation, Barclays iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bull ETN, and International Money Express, Inc. Warrant from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, right, unit and warrant of Origo Acquisition Corporation. Origo Acquisition Corporation’s stock was suspended on February 22, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of ParkerVision, Inc. ParkerVision, Inc.’s stock was suspended on August 17, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Sears Holdings Corporation. Sears Holdings Corporation’s stock was suspended on October 24, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq announced that it will delist the iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bull ETN of Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC’s iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bull ETN was suspended on October 25, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of International Money Express, Inc. International Money Express, Inc.’s warrant was suspended on October 31, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at https://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.