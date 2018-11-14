Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Plains Group Holdings, Vericel, LGL Group, Bovie Medical, eGain, and Navios Maritime Acquisition — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL), Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE:BVX), eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

PLAINS GROUP HOLDINGS, L.P. (PAGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Plains Group Holdings' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Plains Group Holdings reported revenue of $8,792.00MM vs $5,873.00MM (up 49.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.03 (up 2,233.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Plains Group Holdings reported revenue of $26,223.00MM vs $20,182.00MM (up 29.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.03 vs $0.94. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.88 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

VERICEL CORPORATION (VCEL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vericel's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Vericel reported revenue of $22.48MM vs $14.26MM (up 57.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Vericel reported revenue of $63.92MM vs $54.38MM (up 17.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs -$1.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.01 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

LGL GROUP, INC. (LGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

LGL Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LGL Group reported revenue of $6.34MM vs $5.26MM (up 20.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.01 (up 900.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LGL Group reported revenue of $22.40MM vs $20.89MM (up 7.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.06 (down 33.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

BOVIE MEDICAL CORPORATION (BVX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bovie Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bovie Medical reported revenue of $3.67MM vs $2.65MM (up 38.51%) and basic earnings per share $2.08 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bovie Medical reported revenue of $38.88MM vs $36.63MM (up 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs -$0.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.45 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

EGAIN CORPORATION (EGAN) REPORT OVERVIEW

eGain's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, eGain reported revenue of $15.70MM vs $14.58MM (up 7.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, eGain reported revenue of $61.31MM vs $58.22MM (up 5.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION (NNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Navios Maritime Acquisition's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Navios Maritime Acquisition reported revenue of $41.48MM vs $58.46MM (down 29.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.41. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Navios Maritime Acquisition reported revenue of $227.29MM vs $290.25MM (down 21.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs $0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.12 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

