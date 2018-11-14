Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Releases Third Quarter Numbers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) (“EcoStim” or the “Company”) today filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting its results for the third quarter of 2018. The Company does not plan to host a quarterly earnings conference call at this time. For more information about the Company and its financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s third quarter 2018 10-Q.

The Company continues to pursue the sale of certain U.S. assets in order to reduce its outstanding liabilities and improve liquidity. In addition, the Company continues to work with its financial advisors to evaluate its U.S. and Argentina strategic alternatives, respectively.

About the Company

EcoStim is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology company offering pressure pumping and well completion services and field management technologies to oil and gas producers drilling in the U.S. and international unconventional shale markets. In addition to conventional pumping equipment, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions and surface footprint.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” “offer to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company is preparing for, plans, expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s statements made relating to future asset sales and the use of proceeds from such sales and the pursuit of strategic alternatives. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors included in our filings, and should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and in our filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

