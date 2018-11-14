14/11/2018 22:15:00

Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Related content
07 Nov - 
Green Plains Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financ..
07 Nov - 
Green Plains Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Resul..
25 Oct - 
Green Plains to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Confer..

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on Dec. 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 27, 2018.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations related to ethanol production, grain handling and storage, cattle feeding, food ingredients, and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading producers of ethanol in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients and export growth opportunities. Green Plains owns a 62.4% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Contact: Jim Stark, Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700

Green Plains Inc. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:15 GPRE
Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
07 Nov GPRE
Green Plains Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07 Nov GPRE
Green Plains Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
25 Oct GPRE
Green Plains to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2018
25 Oct GPRE
Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group
10 Oct GPRE
Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Three Ethanol Plants to Valero Renewable Fuels
10 Oct CPRX
Market Trends Toward New Normal in AllianceBernstein Holding, Five9, Simpson Manufacturing, Green Plains, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, and Commercial Vehicle Group — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
15 Aug GPRE
Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
06 Aug GPRE
Green Plains to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2018
02 Aug ATU
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on South State, Curtiss-Wright, Alarm, Actuant, Cass Information, and Green Plains — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
2
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
3
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
4
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Green Plains Inc 17.28 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:50
ARC Group Worldwide Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
22:49
Innovative Food Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:40
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces $6.6 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2018
22:30
Wabash National Corporation Appoints Kristin Glazner as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
22:27
Gladstone Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018
22:25
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results
22:24
Orbital Tracking Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
22:21
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of REI at Belle Isle Station
22:20
Avid Technology Issues Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 23:11:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-15 00:11:04 - 2018-11-14 23:11:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY