International Cannabis Reports No Material Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE: WRLD)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC: KNHBF) ("ICC" or “International Cannabis” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in the Company's share price.

The Company is on track with respect to its stated goals and timelines and continues to grow its base of international licenses, as well as its production and extraction capacity, formulation and product development, branding, distribution and sales capabilities.

ICC International Cannabis, through its subsidiaries, has agreements in place for European-based pharmaceutical distribution, wholesale importation, research and development, as well as, licenses to cultivate, produce, distribute, store, and export Cannabis, Cannabis derivatives and industrial hemp in Colombia, Denmark, Poland, Greece, and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

ON BEHALF OF THE ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Michael Martinz”

Michael Martinz

President, Director

+1 (604) 687-2038

info@intlcannabiscorp.com

