INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: MGI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission announced that MoneyGram agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the company “failed to take steps required under a 2009 Federal Trade Commission order to crack down on fraudulent money transfers.” The payment will also resolve allegations that MoneyGram violated a separate 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice. MoneyGram also reported its third quarter 2018 financial results, including a revenue decrease of 15% compared to the third quarter 2017. Among other things, the Company stated that “enhanced compliance controls and introductory pricing reduced top-line growth in the quarter.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

