Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of REI at Belle Isle Station

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it has executed a lease with REI Co-op at Belle Isle Station in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This will be REI’s first location in Oklahoma. The specialty outdoor retailer will occupy 23,000 square feet in a space formerly occupied by Babies R Us. Scheduled to open in fall 2019, REI will join a diverse tenant lineup that includes Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty, Ross and Old Navy.

“With activities like paddling along the Oklahoma River, to hiking in the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma City is an ideal community for the co-op to join,” said Kristen Engels, REI retail director for the southwest district. “We are excited to open at Belle Isle Station and provide our 46,500 members in the state with quality gear and outdoor experiences.”

Belle Isle Station is located just north of downtown Oklahoma City at the junction between several critical interstate corridors, including Northwest Expressway and Route 66.

“We are thrilled that REI will be joining us in Oklahoma City,” said Tom McGowan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kite Realty Group. “REI’s unique in-store experience and commitment to the outdoor community align well with the purposeful and compelling shopping experience we bring to our high-quality retail destinations.”

About Kite Realty Group Trust:

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of September 30, 2018, we owned interests in 115 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 22.4 million square feet and one development project (0.5 million square feet) currently under construction. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

About REI Co-op:

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 17 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can’t visit a store, you can shop at REI.comREI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn’t just about gear. You can take the trip of a lifetime with REI Adventures, a global leader in active adventure travel that runs more than 170 custom-designed itineraries worldwide. The REI Outdoor School is run by professionally-trained, expert-instructors who teach beginner-to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

