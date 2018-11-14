Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD - TSX) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. All amounts are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Liberty Gold continues to focus on discovering, exploring and de-risking Carlin Style gold deposits in the Great Basin, USA. Our focus is driven by a proven track record of multiple discoveries and a Company decision to focus our efforts in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Utah, Idaho and Nevada. The Goldstrike Project in Utah has been advanced from an exploration property to a project with a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

The Black Pine Project in Idaho follows Goldstrike in terms of advancement and is being prepared for its first extensive RC drill program since historical mine closure in 1997. Liberty Gold continues to drill test the Kinsley project in Nevada, targeting deeper, high-grade, Carlin style targets.

Recent Highlights:

Bought-Deal Financing 1

• Completed a bought deal financing, including the exercise of the overallotment in full, of C$11.56 million, (the "2018 Fall Bought-Deal") on October 2, 2018.

Goldstrike

• Announced results from the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drill program designed to expand the current resource, and from drill testing of the historic heap leach pads and an area of historic mine waste backfill. Highlights include2:

Beaver Tail - 0.72 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 76.2 metres (m) including 1.26 g/t Au over 6.1 m in PGS591 - 0.98 g/t Au over 15.2 m and 0.81 g/t Au over 27.4 m in PGS594

Peg Leg: - 1.17 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 67.1 metres (m) including 2.21 g/t Au over 25.9 m in PGS630; - 0.44 g/t Au over 32.0 m and 1.14 g/t Au over 42.7 m including 2.00 g/t Au over 18.3 m in PGS579 (starting from surface); - 0.99 g/t Au over 51.8 m including 2.45 g/t Au over 10.7 m and 1.84 g/t Au over 4.6 m in PGS631; - 1.63 g/t Au over 9.1 m and 1.59 g/t Au over 21.3 m in PGS636 (starting from surface);

Drilling of surficial materials and underlying bedrock in areas of historical operations: - Leach Pad: 0.57 g/t Au over 32.0 m in PGS526; 0.62 g/t Au over 15.2 m in PGS536; - Back Fill: 0.58 g/t Au over 16.7 m in PGS538; 0.69 g/t Au over 6.1 m in PGS 551; - Bedrock (under leach pad): 1.42 g/t Au over 13.7 m in PGS556; 0.85 g/t Au over 39.6 m in PGS533

• Announced assay results from metallurgical core drilling with the following highlights2:

0.59 g/t Au over 8.7 m and 0.79 g/t Au over 69.6 m including 2.46 g/t Au over 7.6 m in PGS483C;

1.41 g/t Au over 36.9 m in PGS486C;

0.71 g/t Au over 45.6 m in PGS487C;

0.70 g/t Au over 47.4 m in PGS484C;

• Announced completion of a PEA3, with an after-tax Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate and Internal Rate of Return, of $129.5 million and 29.4% respectively, and with a 2.3 year payback of initial capital.

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Geosciences, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the scientific and technical information contained in this release is accurate.

Goldstrike, Kinsley and Black Pine are early stage exploration projects; the potential quantities and grades disclosed herein are conceptual in nature and,

except for the mineral resource estimate at Goldstrike and Kinsley,

there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for other targets disclosed herein. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial data is derived from our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto (the “Interim Financial Statements”) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. A copy of the Interim Financial Statements is available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The information in the tables below is presented in $000s except per share data:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Attributable to shareholders: Loss for the period $ 3,488 $ 3,505 $ 9,145 $ 9,070 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ 3,467 $ 3,278 $ 9,614 $ 8,419 Basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06

As at September 30, As at December 31, 2018 2017 Cash and short-term investments $ 2,175 $ 2,266 Working capital $ 1,479 $ 1,510 Total assets $ 29,453 $ 30,009 Current liabilities $ 922 $ 972 Non-current liabilities $ 1,862 $ 703 Shareholders’ equity $ 18,042 $ 19,006

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

1 See press release dated October 2, 2018.

2 See press releases dated August 16, 2018, August 28, 2018, October 24, 2018 and November 5, 2018.

3 See press release dated July 16, 2018