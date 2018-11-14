14/11/2018 11:56:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2018) of £190.34m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/11/2018) of £190.34m
Cash Position of £13.0m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/11/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,377.44p8,006,179
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 2358.93p
Income share price2190.00p
Discount to NAV(7.88)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 13/11/2018

Name of company

% of portfolio

1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p15.72
2RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p11.02
3Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p10.64
4Vp Plc Ordinary 5p10.28
5Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p8.76
6Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p8.48
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.87
8Renold Plc Ordinary 5p5.24
9Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.63
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p4.53
11Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.86
12Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.55
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.84
14Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.35
15Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p0.98
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.87
17National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.66
18GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.62
19Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.49
20Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.40
21LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.39
22Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.35
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.35
24Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.11
25Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.00
26Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

