14/11/2018 15:35:00

Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13 November 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 13 November 2018                96.76p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue                                             95.02p per ordinary share

14 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

