Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - Tanker market up further. Good prospects for dividend payments.

Bermuda November 14, 2018

Dear Shareholders,

The rates for our suezmax tankers have strengthened substantially recently. Now the spot market for our ships has gone up further.

As provided by the Fearnleys suezmax reports, average TCE earnings for the three first quarters of 2018 were $6,000/day- on average.

The daily rates for five typical suezmax routes were yesterday, November 13, 2018:

West Africa / US gulf $28,300
West Africa / United Kingdom / Continent $29,100
Black Sea / United Kingdom / Continent $58,200
Cross / Mediterranean $53,400
Mediterranean / US gulf $35,800

We have not seen such high suezmax rates for many years.

The higher the suezmax tanker rates are, the better the ability of NAT to pay dividend - a key policy element of NAT.

Spot market earnings are volatile. Volatility is often a sign of an improved underlying market balance.  

We shall continue to report precisely and meaningfully.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties.  Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

Contacts:

  
Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223

 

 
Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

 
 

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

 
   
Web-site:  www.nat.bm  

Regulatory news

14:05 NAT
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - Tanker market up further. Good prospects for dividend payments.
13:23 NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Announces the Date for its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
12 Nov NAT
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) - The 3Q2018 report - Optimism in the tanker market. Increased rates for the NAT vessels
07 Nov NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) - 3Q2018 Results are out November 12, 2018. Tanker market is very strong. Solid contracts. Dividend.
01 Nov NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) - Tanker market up strongly with good prospects for dividend payments. Dividend declaration.
25 Oct NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) - New suezmax vessel delivered to NAT today - impacting earnings and dividend capacity positively
19 Oct TSU
Recent Analysis Shows Vipshop, MyoKardia, HudBay Minerals, Nordic American Tankers, Yum China, and TIM Participacoes S.A. Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
11 Oct NAT
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - tanker market up strongly
31 Aug NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) - New suezmax vessel delivered to NAT today - impacting earnings and dividend capacity positively
21 Aug HIMX
New Research Coverage Highlights pdvWireless, Fortuna Silver Mines, Nordic American Tankers, Amarin, Himax Technologies, and Retrophin — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

