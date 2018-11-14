14/11/2018 18:38:45

November 20th AbbVie Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

Related content
12 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP ABBV COST HTHT SFIX CWH OZ..
12 Nov - 
INVESTOR REMINDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
11 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important November 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABBV). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of AbbVie between October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased AbbVie securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit AbbVie Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On September 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that “California’s insurance regulator is suing AbbVie Inc., alleging that the pharmaceutical giant gave illegal kickbacks to health-care providers in order to keep patients on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.” The report further stated that, according to the California Department of Insurance, “[t]he company ‘engaged in a far-reaching scheme including both classic kickbacks — cash, meals, drinks, gifts, trips, and patient referrals — and more sophisticated ones — free and valuable professional goods and services to physicians to induce and reward Humira prescriptions.’”

On this news, AbbVie stock fell $4.35 per share, or over 4.5%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $91.02 per share on September 19, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased AbbVie securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/abbvie-inc-abbv-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-84/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

BL-new-logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:38 ABBV
November 20th AbbVie Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
12 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP ABBV COST HTHT SFIX CWH OZK NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Nov ABBV
INVESTOR REMINDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, ABBV, MGTI, HAS and CPB
10 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AbbVie Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ABBV
09 Nov ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, HON and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP COCP ABBV JT TRVN SFIX CWH HON ALGN NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Nov ABBV
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within AbbVie, Ducommun, Life Storage, NMI, Church & Dwight Co., and Lumentum — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
07 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of USAT, ABBV, MGTI and JT
06 Nov ABBV
ABBVIE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In AbbVie, Inc. To Contact The Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
2
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
3
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
4
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020
5
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone

Related stock quotes

AbbVie Inc 88.57 0.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (RBBN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 7, 2019
19:30
Cray Wins Four 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards
19:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 8, 2019
19:04
Flame Seal Products, Inc. Releases September 30, 2018 Results and Corporate Update
19:00
Aqua Metals Receives Official Vendor Certification from Johnson Controls for its High Purity AquaRefined Lead
18:58
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – MGI
18:47
QuoteMedia Announces 18% Revenue Growth and Increasing Profits for Q3 2018
18:41
Giga-tronics Receives $4.46 Million Order from Major Prime Defense Contractor
18:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (ORM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ORM Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 19:54:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-14 20:54:58 - 2018-11-14 19:54:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY